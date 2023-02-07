Amid the OpenAI’s ChatGPT making noise online and craze for it multiplying with each passing day, Indian CEOs have started images on hoe memes on this are made.

After Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma witty tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra too shared a similar image where a local snack maker is using the name 'Chat GPT' in a different manner.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra lauded the local snacks seller for his innovative approach and wrote, "This looks photoshopped but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter!"

This looks photoshopped but it’s clever, nonetheless. We know how to ‘Indianize’ & de-mystify everything we encounter! pic.twitter.com/zg6HCKo1MN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2023

However, he also mentioned that the image does look photoshopped.

Earlier on 5 February, Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the tweet and wrote, “One chat GPT combo please — Chat of Golgappa & Potato Tikki."

One chat GPT combo please —

Chat of Golgappa & Potato Tikki. https://t.co/dAdF9pltRi — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 5, 2023

ChatGPT was introduced in December last year and its is developed by Elon Musk-backed OpenAI. The conversational bot is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response. Users can simply feed in their query and the chatbot will reply to them.

Over the past week, the chat.openai.com website attracted about 25 million daily visitors, reported Similarweb, adding, traffic to the site has grown by an average of 3.4% per day for the past month. Within two months since its launch, chatbot has reportedly reached 100 million users.