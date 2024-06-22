'We know ruling party will….' What Sharad Pawar said on Lok Sabha Speaker's post

Amid an ongoing war of words between the ruling BJP-led NDA government and Opposition parties over the appointment of Pro-tem Speaker, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday took a swipe at the Central government over the Speaker's post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We know that the ruling party will get the speaker post," said Sharad Pawar.

Stating there was a normal practice earlier that the Opposition used to get the Deputy Speaker post, Pawar said, "However, during the Modi government in the last 10 years, it did not happen."

"I don't think there will be any correction to it," Pawar added.

The face-off between the government and the opposition INDIA bloc had already begun even before the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab has been appointed by the President as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He is tasked with administering the oath and affirmation to the newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha and presiding over the election of the Speaker, which will take place in the first three days of the session.

The President had also named K Suresh (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste (both BJP) to assist Mahtab in the process.

However, Suresh, Baalu and Bandyopadhyay may not join the panel of chairpersons to assist pro-tem Speaker Mahtab, reported PTI, quoting sources.

The Congress has alleged that the government has ignored the right of eight-term member Suresh to the post of pro-tem Speaker and also violated procedures and conventions.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the allegations and said, “Our government is committed to the spirit of the constitution, and we're totally bound by the rules. The Congress Party can't force their wish on the people of India. NDA Govt is guided by PM Narendra Modi’s mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

“In a Parliamentary Democracy, there are 'solemn occasions' that demand courteous expressions and dignified conduct. Nobody should insult the people's mandate," Rijiju said in a post on X on Saturday.

