Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that services and activities, as suggested as Union Home Ministry, will resume from 20th April in the state. Acknowledging the financial turbulence destined to follow after the coronavirus crisis gets over, Maharashtra CM said, "As we don't run our economy now, we'll be in financial crisis after we come out of Corona crisis."

"We're starting some business activities in a limited way. Fortunately, several of our districts have zero positive case," Uddhav Thackeray added.

Maharashtra CM also assured full safety to the migrant labourers in the state, he said, "I give you my word that Maharashtra govt will take you to your homes, the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily and not out of fear."

CM Thackeray also updated the current measures being taken to curb the coronavirus spread. "We have done over 66,000 tests so far, 95% of these are negative. Around 3600 are positive, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged. 75% are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. 52 patients are serious. We are looking at saving their lives," he said.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a one-time financial assistance of ₹2,000 each to construction workers in the state through direct benefit transfer.

Around 12 lakh construction workers in the state are expected to benefit from the move.

Share Via