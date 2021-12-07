Amid the rise in Omicron cases in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a warning about a massive Covid third wave hitting the country if necessary precautions are not taken. Omicron covid variant has so far infected 23 people across the country.

With the scientific evidence available and the experience noted in countries of origin, it is evident that the Omicron variant will have high penetrability and will affect more people, the IMA claimed.

"At a time when India is limbing back to normalcy, this is a great setback. If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave," it said.

The doctors' body said that cases of the latest variant of coronavirus were reported from a number of major states of India and the tally, which is in the double digits, is bound to increase.

It also urged the government to announce "additional" doses of the Covid vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals.

"At this juncture, IMA also appeals to the government to officially announce additional dose (of vaccine) be given to healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals to augment the immunity," the doctors' body said.

The Omicron strain was first detected in southern African countries and categorised as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, India reported 6,822 fresh Covid-19 infections, the lowest in 558 days, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 3,46,48,383, while the active cases declined to 95,014, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

