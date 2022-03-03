Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began a post-budget webinar address on 'Make in India for the World' with an aim to give greater focus to self reliance when it comes to domestic production. PM Modi said, “we need to give focus on 'Make in India', need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products. We have to become self-reliant in production of semiconductors. 'Make in India' is the demand of the time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began a post-budget webinar address on 'Make in India for the World' with an aim to give greater focus to self reliance when it comes to domestic production. PM Modi said, “we need to give focus on 'Make in India', need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products. We have to become self-reliant in production of semiconductors. 'Make in India' is the demand of the time."

PM Modi highlighted that, “just buying terracotta 'diyas' on Deepawali is not being 'vocal for local', we need to think big. Domestic manufacturers need to maintain global standards. We need a research-based futuristic approach." Additionally, PM Modi said opening up of coal, mining and defence sectors have opened up huge opportunities. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

PM Modi highlighted that, “just buying terracotta 'diyas' on Deepawali is not being 'vocal for local', we need to think big. Domestic manufacturers need to maintain global standards. We need a research-based futuristic approach." Additionally, PM Modi said opening up of coal, mining and defence sectors have opened up huge opportunities. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday, in line with the vision of PM Modi to make India a global hub for the manufacturing, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising a post-budget webinar on "Make in India for the World" on March 3, the Ministry said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday, in line with the vision of PM Modi to make India a global hub for the manufacturing, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising a post-budget webinar on "Make in India for the World" on March 3, the Ministry said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realising the trillion-dollar goal in Exports and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.

The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realising the trillion-dollar goal in Exports and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.

"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry's way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}