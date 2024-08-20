’We must remain vigilant’: TN CM MK Stalin reacts as govt cancels UPSC lateral entry ad, calls it ’victory for...’

Shortly after, the Centre cancelled an ad issued by the UPSC for the appointment of mid-level posts in central government jobs through the lateral entry process, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed victory for social justice following strong opposition from the INDIA bloc

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published20 Aug 2024, 07:10 PM IST
'We must remain vigilant': TN CM MK Stalin reacts as the government cancels the UPSC lateral entry ad and calls it 'victory for...'
’We must remain vigilant’: TN CM MK Stalin reacts as the government cancels the UPSC lateral entry ad and calls it ’victory for...’(PTI)

Shortly after, the Union Government directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to cancel an advertisement issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of joint-secretary-level officers and other key positions in the Central Government jobs through the lateral entry process, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader (INDIA bloc partner) MK Stalin claimed victory for social justice following strong opposition from INDIA bloc.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister posted, “The Union Govt has withdrawn the lateral entry recruitment after strong opposition from our #INDIA bloc.”

Also Read | Cong vows to ‘foil BJP conspiracies’ as govt withdraws UPSC lateral entry notice

Stalin called on the INDIA block to remain vigilant, saying the BJP-led NDA government would try to undermine reservation through various forms.

“But we must remain vigilant, as the Union BJP Govt will try to undermine reservation through various forms.”

“The arbitrary 50% ceiling on reservation must be broken, and a nationwide #CasteCensus is essential to protect the rights of the backward and oppressed,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister added.

Earlier, the leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, posted in Hindi, “We will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs. We will foil conspiracies like BJP's 'lateral entry' at any cost. I am saying it again —by breaking the 50% reservation limit, we will ensure social justice based on the caste census. Jai Hind.”

Also Read | BJP ally Chirag Paswan promises to raise lateral entry issue with Centre

Another senior Congress MP, Manickam Tagore said, “2024 has given us two outcomes: a weak Prime Minister and a strong People's Leader of the Opposition. In the end, it's a victory for our Constitution. Jai Hind Jai Constitution”

Also Read | What is ‘lateral entry’ into bureaucracy and why did it trigger political storm?

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is a BJP ally, welcomed the government's decision to scrap the advertisement. Paswan thanked PM Narendra Modi, saying that the move shows the government listens to public concerns. Paswan was one of the BJP allies to oppose the move. The other ally unhappy with the decision was Janata Dal-United.

It is important to note that the UPSC, on August 18, advertised 45 posts to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis.

Also Read | Lateral entry row: Arjun Meghwal cites Manmohan Singh’s case, slams Rahul Gandhi

The August 18 advertisement was to recruit officials for multiple roles in certain central ministries through lateral entry, either on a contract basis or through deputation. The recruitment was to be done across 24 ministries, including 10 joint secretary and 35 director/deputy secretary posts. These posts need to be filled by September 17.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 07:10 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia’We must remain vigilant’: TN CM MK Stalin reacts as govt cancels UPSC lateral entry ad, calls it ’victory for...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue