’We must remain vigilant’: TN CM MK Stalin reacts as govt cancels UPSC lateral entry ad, calls it ’victory for...’

Shortly after, the Union Government directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to cancel an advertisement issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of joint-secretary-level officers and other key positions in the Central Government jobs through the lateral entry process, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader (INDIA bloc partner) MK Stalin claimed victory for social justice following strong opposition from INDIA bloc.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister posted, “The Union Govt has withdrawn the lateral entry recruitment after strong opposition from our #INDIA bloc.”

Stalin called on the INDIA block to remain vigilant, saying the BJP-led NDA government would try to undermine reservation through various forms.

“But we must remain vigilant, as the Union BJP Govt will try to undermine reservation through various forms.”

“The arbitrary 50% ceiling on reservation must be broken, and a nationwide #CasteCensus is essential to protect the rights of the backward and oppressed,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister added.

Earlier, the leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, posted in Hindi, “We will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs. We will foil conspiracies like BJP's 'lateral entry' at any cost. I am saying it again —by breaking the 50% reservation limit, we will ensure social justice based on the caste census. Jai Hind.”

संविधान और आरक्षण व्यवस्था की हम हर कीमत पर रक्षा करेंगे।



भाजपा की ‘लेटरल एंट्री’ जैसी साजिशों को हम हर हाल में नाकाम कर के दिखाएंगे।



मैं एक बार फिर कह रहा हूं - 50% आरक्षण सीमा को तोड़ कर हम जातिगत गिनती के आधार पर सामाजिक न्याय सुनिश्चित करेंगे।



जय हिन्द। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2024

Another senior Congress MP, Manickam Tagore said, “2024 has given us two outcomes: a weak Prime Minister and a strong People's Leader of the Opposition. In the end, it's a victory for our Constitution. Jai Hind Jai Constitution”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is a BJP ally, welcomed the government's decision to scrap the advertisement. Paswan thanked PM Narendra Modi, saying that the move shows the government listens to public concerns. Paswan was one of the BJP allies to oppose the move. The other ally unhappy with the decision was Janata Dal-United.

It is important to note that the UPSC, on August 18, advertised 45 posts to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis.