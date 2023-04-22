We need a new COVID vaccine now: Expert as virus cases surge2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 05:15 PM IST
With every mutation, COVID virus is getting much fitter and eventually, the vaccines that are in use now might become less effective over time, expert said
Amid the recent COVID surge, triggered by the XBB.1.16 variant, there is discussion around the need for booster doses. Though many experts are of the view that a fourth dose could considerably reduce the chances of severe infection, others are sceptical about its safety and efficacy as more fitter COVID variants have emerged. Considering all these facts, many are of the view that it is high time to start thinking about a ‘next-gneration’ vaccine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×