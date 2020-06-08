We need more doctors, not beds: Narayana Health founder Dr Shetty

BENGALURU : Thousands of young men and women, including failed students, who have been trained in the basics of critical care but don’t have a medical degree should be posted at district hospitals across India to help treat covid patients, cardiac surgeon and founder-chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty said in an interview. In return, they should be granted a degree.

He twinned the suggestion with a call for India to shift its focus from counting beds and ventilators to ensuring that there are enough specialists in district hospitals. Edited excerpts of an interview:

How grim is the situation? Is the country prepared to handle the spike in infections?

It is indeed grim because we do not have enough experts and set protocols to treat this virus. All our opinions have changed 360 degrees from the time the covid pandemic broke. As we ease lockdown curbs, reality has hit us. We no more have control over the spread of the virus as lakhs of migrants have moved and are still moving.

We must now accept that the numbers will go up, and it is impossible for anyone to predict by how much. The virus has spread its tentacles. Lockdown will not help anymore. The Spanish Flu lasted for more than 18 months. My guess is the novel coronavirus will last for a year or more. Again, we are all only guessing. We live in the most unpredictable times.

What are the immediate challenges for India to flatten the curve?

The virus has behaved the same way in India as it did in the rest of the world, taking into account India’s immunity, weather and everything else. The lockdown has helped reduce the mortality rate. We no longer need to ramp up beds, hospitals or PPEs (personal protective equipment). While we continue to increase tracing and testing, we need to immediately increase the number of anaesthetists and intensive care unit (ICU) specialists. Beds will not treat patients. We must now stop asking how many beds or ventilators are ready, and ask how people are there to treat the patient.

Most of the 740 district hospitals with 150-800 beds each have just two or three anaesthetists each. Post lockdown, when lakhs of people are moving into the villages how can we afford this kind of a shortage? Who is there to treat them? Readying piped oxygen can be done quickly, but what is missing is doctors and paramedics trained in ICU maintenance.

The problem has moved from cities to rural India. We must change our focus and ramp up health infrastructure there. At the end of this pandemic, a country is known by how many people died of the virus and not how many beds and ventilators we readied.

How can we increase the doctor/specialist numbers quickly?

I know we cannot produce them overnight. But we have thousands of young doctors who have failed or not completed their courses. They have all been trained in critical care. They know how to interpret the ECG (electrocardiogram), monitor oxygen levels and have all other skills to treat this disease.

We must post them across India in district hospitals to treat covid-19 patients. Tell them that they will be given their degrees once they complete this assignment for one year. They may not be board eligible and board certified, but have the necessary skills and training in ICU maintenance, which is the need of the hour.

The US, Italy and England have done this to augment the shortage of specialists and anaesthetists. Then there are the final-year medical students who can help us. We must mobilize about 100,000 young doctors and put them in covid hospitals.

Government hospitals have done a commendable job during the last three months. But the doctors there are tired, exhausted and burnt out. Time has come to bring in young doctors, and what better way to train them in emergency care than a pandemic.

With numbers surging, private hospitals have been told to treat covid patients, but the perception is that it can be expensive for the patients...

Most private hospitals are very happy to treat covid patients at an affordable price. People think private hospitals don’t want to treat, or they fleece patients. That’s not true. It is important that we do not make hospitals the spread zone. We cannot afford to do that. Therefore, it is advisable to have dedicated covid hospitals to flatten the curve.

