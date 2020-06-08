We need more doctors, not beds: Narayana Health founder Dr Shetty

The virus has behaved the same way in India as it did in the rest of the world, taking into account India’s immunity, weather and everything else. The lockdown has helped reduce the mortality rate. We no longer need to ramp up beds, hospitals or PPEs (personal protective equipment). While we continue to increase tracing and testing, we need to immediately increase the number of anaesthetists and intensive care unit (ICU) specialists. Beds will not treat patients. We must now stop asking how many beds or ventilators are ready, and ask how people are there to treat the patient.