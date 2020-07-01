We need to expand use of aviation assets to cut logistics cost: Gadkari

“I have many suggestions for air cargo movement. There is a lot to do, especially in the case of fruits, vegetables and fish. Our marine economy is worth ₹1 trillion. We want to scale it up to ₹6 trillion, but our biggest problem is transportation." An efficient air cargo ecosystem will help in exporting items like prawns from cities like Nagpur to Dubai and Singapore, he added. Gadkari said higher logistics costs have been one of the challenges for industry, with costs in India much higher than in China and the US.