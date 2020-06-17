We need to fight rumours of lockdown and plan for Unlock 2.0: PM Modi tells CMs

Prime Minister observed that the states where Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded in large numbers are witnessing positive results. Efforts should be made to increase the reach of the app, he said. He talked about being vigilant against health related problems that come with the monsoon. He also underlined the emotional aspect of the battle against the virus, including battling fear of being afflicted and the stigma attached by making people aware of the high number of those who have defeated the virus and recovered. Our priority must remain to help and support our corona warriors, doctors and health care workers. He added that "Jan Bhaagidaari" is essential in this fight and said that people must be constantly reminded to use masks, face cover, and maintain physical distancing.