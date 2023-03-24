‘We need to modify covid surveillance’2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:46 PM IST
The government must modify the surveillance and testing strategies to track positive cases in the community after hospitalization and focus on testing in those particular areas in a mission mode, the public health experts added.
There’s a need to apply ‘epidemiological intelligence’ wherever the new covid variant XBB.1.16 is found spreading in India, top epidemiologists said, following a fresh spike in covid cases.
