OPEN APP
Home >News >India >‘We need to strengthen religious tourism’: PM Modi inaugurates multiple projects in Somnath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath through video conferencing. The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

The temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of 30 crore. This will include temple construction in Sompura Salats Style, development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath.
View Full Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath.

“We need to strengthen religious tourism. This will also provide employment to youth. They (youth) will also get knowledge about our past. Faith can't be crushed from terror. We should learn from the past," said PM Modi.

 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik were also present at the event.

Photo: ANI
View Full Image
Photo: ANI

"The developments at the Somnath will attract tourists at the temple," Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath.
View Full Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath.

The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath on 20 Aug. See pics

1 min read . 18 Aug 2021
A total of ₹1.6 lakh has been spent to construct the temple, the BJP worker said.

Pune BJP worker builds temple for PM Narendra Modi

1 min read . 17 Aug 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout