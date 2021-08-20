‘We need to strengthen religious tourism’: PM Modi inaugurates multiple projects in Somnath1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
‘The developments at the Somnath will attract tourists at the temple,’ Amit Shah said
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath through video conferencing. The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.
The temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of ₹30 crore. This will include temple construction in Sompura Salats Style, development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.
“We need to strengthen religious tourism. This will also provide employment to youth. They (youth) will also get knowledge about our past. Faith can't be crushed from terror. We should learn from the past," said PM Modi.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik were also present at the event.
"The developments at the Somnath will attract tourists at the temple," Shah said.
The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity.
