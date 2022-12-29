‘We never set goals at Zerodha’, says CEO Nithin Kamath. Here's why

As a new year draws close, so does the humane urge to set ‘new year resolutions’ ‘goals for new year’. While some are able to fulfill them, throughout the year, the fact that one falters to fulfill their ‘ new year resolution from the second week of January’ is also a commonly shared joke.
While the irony of setting new year resolutions and the inability to cater to them makes for a sarcastic humour at any gathering, it also unveils the need to change the idea of 'goals'.
In a fast paced life of the post modern society, waking up everyday and improving from what was done the day before is a journey more than an goal and avert the dark side of setting up the same, says Nithin Kamath, CEO and co-founder of zero-brokerage stock trading platform Zerodha.
Taking to social media platform LinkedIn, Kamath shared an article by Penn University that talks about the dark side of setting goals. Kamath pointed out that the immense pressure that comes coupled with setting up goals takes away from the ‘fun of the journey’.
The Zerodha CEO said, “we've never set goals at Zerodha be it user growth, revenues, or profits. The idea has been to get up every day, improve, and do what's right for users, knowing that we'll get to wherever we have to get to. The journey is a lot more fun this way".
Attributing his business to luck and destiny, the CEO mentioned, “in any case, the range of outcomes in business is mostly driven by luck and being at the right place at the right time"
The research by Penn University states that ‘realistic goal-setting generally produces the best results’. The research paper also points out that the long-trumpeted practice of setting goals may have contributed to the current economic crisis, and unethical behavior in general.
The article emphasises on the research by a professor who cites two case studies where employees who were given goals by their organisations resorted to lying and cheating in order to fulfill the same.
In one case, the collapse of energy-trading titan Enron in 2004, managers used financial incentives to motivate salesmen to meet specific revenue goals. However, the professor points out that the problem remained in the fact that actual trades were not profitable.
In another case, in the early 1990s a company called Sears imposed a sales quota on its auto repair staff. It prompted employees to overcharge for work and to complete unnecessary repairs on a companywide basis.
“People become significantly more likely to cheat with goals than without them," the professor adds.
While other experts argue that an organisation cannot thrive without goals, an desired end result. But professor Maurice Schweitzer says that setting unrealistic goals remain problematic in itself. “It turns out there’s no economic benefit to just having a goal—you just get a psychic benefit and that’s quite motivating in itself," Schweitzer says.
