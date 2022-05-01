This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘We owe our growth as a nation to the determination & spirit of our hardworking workforce’, Hardeep Singh Puri's heartfelt message dedicated to India's workforce
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday took to Twitter to celebrate the contribution made by the “hardworking workforce" in the country to commemorate the occasion of International Labour Day. Puri tweeted, “we owe our growth as a nation to the determination & spirit of our hardworking workforce."
"On the occasion of #InternationalLabourDay I salute the toil which they put in to transform ideas into reality," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.
Regarded as the day for workers, May 1 is considered the International Day of Workers or International Labour Day. The day is dedicated to workers and labourers across the world, celebrating labourers and aiming to spread awareness of their rights.
It is worth noting that the first Labour’s Day in India was reportedly celebrated in the year 1923 in Chennai. While Labour Day is said to have its origins in the labour union movement in the United States, interestingly, Labour Day was reportedly first celebrated on May 1, 1890. A union of workers had announced a general strike in 1886 for an 8-hour workday instead of a 16-hour workday. After this, it became an annual event and May 1 was celebrated as Labour Day.
