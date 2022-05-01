Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘We owe our..’: Hardeep Puri's message dedicated to Indian workforce on Labour Day 2022

‘We owe our..’: Hardeep Puri's message dedicated to Indian workforce on Labour Day 2022

The day is dedicated to workers and labourers across the world, celebrating labourers and aiming to spread awareness of their rights.
1 min read . 12:54 PM IST Livemint

  • ‘We owe our growth as a nation to the determination & spirit of our hardworking workforce’, Hardeep Singh Puri's heartfelt message dedicated to India's workforce

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday took to Twitter to celebrate the contribution made by the “hardworking workforce" in the country to commemorate the occasion of International Labour Day. Puri tweeted, “we owe our growth as a nation to the determination & spirit of our hardworking workforce." 

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday took to Twitter to celebrate the contribution made by the “hardworking workforce" in the country to commemorate the occasion of International Labour Day. Puri tweeted, “we owe our growth as a nation to the determination & spirit of our hardworking workforce." 

"On the occasion of #InternationalLabourDay I salute the toil which they put in to transform ideas into reality," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

"On the occasion of #InternationalLabourDay I salute the toil which they put in to transform ideas into reality," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Regarded as the day for workers, May 1 is considered the International Day of Workers or International Labour Day. The day is dedicated to workers and labourers across the world, celebrating labourers and aiming to spread awareness of their rights.

Regarded as the day for workers, May 1 is considered the International Day of Workers or International Labour Day. The day is dedicated to workers and labourers across the world, celebrating labourers and aiming to spread awareness of their rights.

It is worth noting that the first Labour’s Day in India was reportedly celebrated in the year 1923 in Chennai. While Labour Day is said to have its origins in the labour union movement in the United States, interestingly, Labour Day was reportedly first celebrated on May 1, 1890. A union of workers had announced a general strike in 1886 for an 8-hour workday instead of a 16-hour workday. After this, it became an annual event and May 1 was celebrated as Labour Day. 

It is worth noting that the first Labour’s Day in India was reportedly celebrated in the year 1923 in Chennai. While Labour Day is said to have its origins in the labour union movement in the United States, interestingly, Labour Day was reportedly first celebrated on May 1, 1890. A union of workers had announced a general strike in 1886 for an 8-hour workday instead of a 16-hour workday. After this, it became an annual event and May 1 was celebrated as Labour Day. 

 

 