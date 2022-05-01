It is worth noting that the first Labour’s Day in India was reportedly celebrated in the year 1923 in Chennai. While Labour Day is said to have its origins in the labour union movement in the United States, interestingly, Labour Day was reportedly first celebrated on May 1, 1890. A union of workers had announced a general strike in 1886 for an 8-hour workday instead of a 16-hour workday. After this, it became an annual event and May 1 was celebrated as Labour Day.