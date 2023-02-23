‘We regret inconvenience for other passengers’: Indigo after Pawan Khera deplaned
- IndiGo on Thursday said that Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned at Delhi airport following the advice of concerned authorities.
IndiGo on Thursday said that Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned at Delhi airport following the advice of concerned authorities. The senior Congress leader was deboared from Indigo's Raipur-bound flight on Thursday by the police over a political furore.
