IndiGo on Thursday said that Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned at Delhi airport following the advice of concerned authorities. The senior Congress leader was deboared from Indigo's Raipur-bound flight on Thursday by the police over a political furore. 

"The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the carrier said in a statement.

"A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord," it added.

The majority of the passengers had boarded when drama ensued as Khera was asked to deplane. Several Congress leaders deboarded with Khera and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As the protest continued, the airline staff asked passengers to deboard and took them back to the terminal.

The passengers of the flight were taken in another IndiGo flight that left Delhi airport for Raipur at around 2.30 pm, according to officials.

