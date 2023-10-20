The Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp rebuttal on Friday after Canada accused India of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The assertion came as Ottawa withdrew 41 diplomats amid increasingly strained ties with New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations…We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian government said that it had seen the statement released by Canada and stressed the need for 'parity in mutual diplomatic presence'.

“We have been engaged with the Canadian side on this over the last month in order to work out the details and modalities of its implementation," it added.

ALSO READ: Canada updates travel advisory for citizens in India: ‘Keep low profile’ Relations between India and Canada plunged last month after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that there was ‘credible evidence’ linking India to the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has decried the allagations as ‘absurd’ and taken a slew of restrictive measures in the ensuing weeks.

“I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unethically remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20. This means 41 Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having immunity stripped on an arbitrary date and this would put their personal safety at risk," said Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official also insisted that an “unilateral revocation of diplomatic privilege and immunities" was contrary to international law. Canada however insisted that it will “not reciprocate" even as it was compelled to pause on all in-person services at its Consulates in Chandigarh, in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)



