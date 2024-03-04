Aam Aadmi Party chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Monday said the party respect the Hon’ble Supreme Court's order to vacate its (AAP) headquarters office in the Rouse Avenue area of the national capital as the land was allotted for the expansion of Delhi High Court's infrastructure

Kakkar said the Supreme Court has also directed that the Centre's Land and Development Office to allot an alternative land for AAP's office as soon as possible.

"We respect the Hon'ble Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has also directed that the Centre's L&DO (Land and Development Office) to allot an alternative land for AAP's office as soon as possible," Kakkar said.

Also Read | RBI bars IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing new gold loans The AAP's national spokesperson further said, " We hope that the BJP will not do any regressive, discriminatory or dirty politics, and without further delay allot a land for Aam Aadmi Party's office premises at the same location where all the other national parties have been allotted land for office use in Delhi."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered that the AAP has no legal right to continue its office on the land as it was allotted to the Delhi High Court to expand the district judiciary. The apex court gave the party till June 15 to vacate the property in view of impending general elections in the country.

"In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15, 2024, to vacate the premises so that land allotted to expand the district judiciary's footprint can be utilised on an expeditious basis.

Also Read | What Rameshwaram cafe blast suspect did in 9 minutes? | Watch "We would request the L&DO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks," the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered.

The apex court had previously instructed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to convene a meeting aimed at addressing the issue of encroachment by the AAP on the land designated for the Delhi High Court at Rouse Avenue.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier denied that its offices at Rouse Avenue are an encroachment on land allotted to the Delhi High Court for judicial infrastructure and told the top court that it was officially allotted to it by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

