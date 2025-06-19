‘We saw drones, missiles…’ evacuated Indian students describe escalating Iran-Israel conflict

As tensions between Israel and Iran intensified, 110 Indian students were relocated from Tehran to Armenia, with the evacuation coordinated by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday as part of 'Operation Sindhu'. The first flight carrying more than 100 Indian students evacuated from conflict-hit Iran arrived in Delhi early Thursday morning.

After landing in Delhi, several students expressed gratitude to the Indian government for facilitating their return amidst fears during the conflict, while some explained the growing tensions in the region.

One of the students evacuated from Iran told ANI, "I am happy that I am back to our country. We didn't see any such thing in Urmia, but in other places across Iran, the situation was bad... The Government of India helped a lot, which is why we are back home."

Another student added, "I am a final year MBBS student at Urmia University... We saw drones and missiles. We were scared... We are happy to return to India and are very thankful to the government of India, especially the Ministry of External Affairs... Our parents were also worried, but now they are happy."

Yasir Gaffar, an Indian evacuated from Iran, said, "We saw the missiles passing by and the loud sounds at night... I am happy to reach India... I haven't given up on my dreams... When the situation improves, we will return to Iran..."

Expressing gratitude, Mariam Roz, a student from Iran, said, "The Indian Embassy had already prepared everything for us. We did not face any issues. We are travelling for three days, so we are tired... The situation was not so bad in Urmia when we left. We would see missiles from the windows of our dorm..."

Another student added, "I am very happy. I cannot express in words how happy I am to be finally able to meet my family. The situation in Iran is very bad. The people there are like us; there are small children who are suffering. War is not a good thing. It kills humanity..."

Operation Sindhu On Wednesday, the Indian government launched Operation Sindhu, an evacuation plan for Indian nationals stuck in Iran amid its growing conflict with Israel.