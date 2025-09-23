'We should not allow boundary...': Chinese Ambassador Feihong says ready to advance friendly exchanges with India

Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said Tuesday, September 23, that economic and trade cooperation between China and India continues to grow and holds significant potential. He also said that China is ready to advance “friendly exchanges” with India in all areas, to further deepen the mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.

Speaking in Delhi, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said, “China-India economic and trade cooperation continues to expand and has great potential...China stands ready to work with India to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and make a bigger pie of common interests.”

He said, “We are ready to advance friendly exchanges with India at all levels and in all sectors, and further deepen mutual understanding and friendship.”

The Chinese ambassador said, “We should maintain dialogue and communication... We should carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and truly respect each other’s core interests and major concerns. We should not allow the boundary question that was left over from the past to define the current China-India relations, nor let specific differences affect comprehensive bilateral cooperation.”

China has lately opposed the Trump administration's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products terming them as “unfair and unreasonable” and promoted to scale up economic ties between the two countries to jointly counter the challenge.

Xu Feihong had said, “The trade war [was] started by the US. International trade should complement each other and lead to mutually beneficial win-win cooperation. The US has long benefited from free trade. But now it is using the tariff as a kind of weapon or a tool.”

“The US is imposing tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India. It is unfair, unreasonable, China firmly opposes it,” the Chinese ambassador said, adding India and China should jointly explore how to counter this “threat”.

Earlier, during the SCO Summit, both PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed that India and China are development partners, not rivals as they discussed ways to improve trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty.

“We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities,” PM Modi said during the meeting on the sidelines of the summit.