Amid a sudden spike in Omicron Covid-19 cases across the UK, AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said India should be prepared. He, however, said India needs more data and must be ready to take on any eventuality.

"We should prepare and hope that things should not be as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality," he said, reported news agency ANI.

We should prepare and hope that things should not be as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality: Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wq0sQ5s9D4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Two more Omicron cases detected in Gujarat have pushed India's total count to 145. Today, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

So far Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories — Maharashtra (48), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has reported over 12,000 confirmed cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron variant, health officials said on Sunday. This takes the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 37,101.

Also read: Two more Omicron cases detected in Gujarat, India's total count rises to 145

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics