'We shouldn't be scared of China,' says S Jaishankar on India-China relations

On India-China relations, EAM S Jaishankar said that China is India's neighbour and it is going to do deploy sources and shape things in ‘China way’.

"Why should we expect otherwise? But the answer to that is not to complain about what China is doing. The answer is, okay, you are doing it. Let me do better than that," said S Jaishankar.

At the same time, S Jaishankar also emphasised the need to help neighbouring countries at the time of difficult situations.

"India's greater capability, our interest and our reputation today warrant that we help out in difficult situations," he said about the Indian Navy's deployment of warships in the Red Sea region to deal with attacks on merchant navy vessels.

"We will not be considered a responsible country if bad things are happening around our neighbourhood and we say I have got nothing to do with this. When you are in trouble, the neighbourhood will say the same," he added.

He also referred to India's quick response to lend a helping hand to Turkey after the nation suffered from one of the century's world earthquakes. EAM S Jaishankar mentioned helping countries during the Covid-19 pandemic while providing vaccines.

"It wasn't just a vaccine. We sent out doctors, including military doctors, to many countries in the Indian Ocean (during the COVID-19 pandemic), so that is where I make the connection with Ramayana," he said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!