‘We stand in solidarity…’: PM Modi ‘deeply shocked’ as Israel faces down surprise Hamas offensive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he was ‘deeply shocked’ by news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Thousands of rockets were fired at daybreak as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack against Jerusalem. Dozens of militants also infiltrated the heavily fortified border at several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.