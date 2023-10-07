Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he was ‘deeply shocked’ by news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Thousands of rockets were fired at daybreak as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack against Jerusalem. Dozens of militants also infiltrated the heavily fortified border at several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile the Consul General of Israel lauded the Indian leader for backing his country at this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Prime Minister Modi is a global leader and is very important to us as a state, as a friend, and as a brother...The situation of attacking the sovereignty of the state of Israel is not acceptable..." said Kobbi Shoshani.

He also thanked the people of India for the ‘thousands of messages’ he had received since the attack began. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“…supporting the state of Israel in such a way that warms my heart and the heart of the people of Israel on a very sad day today. The stand of the Indian Government which today is of significant importance in the global war against terrorism," he opined.

(With inputs from agencies)

