Donald Trump again claims he stopped India, Pakistan from fighting — ‘It could have turned out into nuclear disaster’

US President Donald Trump on Friday once again claimed credit for stopping India and Pakistan from fighting after repeatedly claiming that he 'helped settle' the tensions between the two nations.

Trump made the claim during a press conference in the Oval Office with Elon Musk, who is leaving the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe it could have turned out into a nuclear disaster. I want to thank the leaders of India and Pakistan. I also want to thank my people. We talked trade. We can’t trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons. There are great leaders in those countries and they understood and they agreed… and the war stopped.”

Trump further added that the US is stopping others from fighting, amid ongoing Russia and Ukraine war.

“We can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders.”

The fresh remark comes after the Trump administration told a New York court that India and Pakistan reached a “tenuous ceasefire” only after President Donald Trump "interceded and offered both nations trading access with the US to avert a full-scale war.”

On Thursday, India said the issue of trade did not come up in its discussions with the US during the clashes between the Indian and Pakistani militaries.

"From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on 10th May, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing..

"External Affairs Minister has also made clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. So that should answer your question," Jaiswal added.