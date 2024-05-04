We tolerated till PM Modi came to power: EAM S Jaishankar hits out at Pakistan on cross-border terrorism
India have made it clear that that any threat of terrorism, cross border terrorism which comes from Pakistan will get the appropriate response, he said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 4 May said that after the Modi government came into power, India made it clear that any threat of terrorism, cross border terrorism, which comes from Pakistan or anywhere else, will get the appropriate response.
