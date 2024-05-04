External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 4 May said that after the Modi government came into power, India made it clear that any threat of terrorism, cross border terrorism, which comes from Pakistan or anywhere else, will get the appropriate response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hitting out at Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “...Till the Modi government came we were tolerating it. We were turning the other cheek. We were not acting. After Modi ji came, things have changed. You saw Uri, Balakot. So we have made it very clear today that any threat of terrorism, cross border terrorism which comes from Pakistan will get the appropriate response from India..."

Jaishankar, while addressing a gathering in Odisha on Saturday, also discussed the row with China over the Line of Actual Control. He said that India has deployed thousands of troops of the Indian Army in the line of LAC alongside China. He added that when it comes to national security, the Modi government will nevercompromise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the last four years an attempt has been made to put pressure on us by bringing a lot of troops to the Line of Actual Control. We have very strongly countered it. Today thousands of troops of the Indian Army are on deployment in the line of LAC alongside China. We are very clear, we are there, we are strong, we are deployed. Any action we have to take as per circumstances our armed forces will naturally be the best judge of it. When it comes to national security, the Modi government will never make a compromise..." Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted his government’s surgical and air strikes had shaken Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying Pakistan's leaders are praying that the Congress “shehzada" becomes India’s PM.

Addressing an electoral rally in Jharkhand's Palamu, PM Modi said, "Maa Bharati's disrespect won't be tolerated anymore. New India's surgical and air strikes shook Pakistan, which was known for supporting terror attacks on India during the Congress regime.

“The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike... Shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are now praying that the Congress ‘shehzada’ becomes PM of India... But, our strong nation wants a strong government and leader," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi added that Congress-led governments were "helpless" after any terror attack on India, however, the situation is such now that Pakistan is 'seeking help from the world to save the nation'.

With agency inputs.

