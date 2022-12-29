As global Covid cases see a massive unprecedented surge, the Union Health Ministry in India had on Wednesday sounded alarm about the fact that the next 40 days will be very crucial with regard to the spared of the new variant of Covid-19.
The Omicron sub-variant BF.7 that is reportedly driving the surge in China, is also feared to cause a wave in India. The Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s chief in Gorakhpur Dr Shivshankar Shahi on Thursday urged the citizens of the nation to be alert as the coming 40 days were very crucial with regard to the spread of the new Covid variant.
While talking to news agency ANI, Dr Shahi said, "We underestimated the virus when it was reported in China during the first wave. We must be alert as the coming 40 days are crucial."
Stating that prevention was better than cure, he said, "Initially we did not know much about the virus, however now we are aware of the modes of spread of the virus. We need to act accordingly."
Dr Shahi emphasized use of face masks and the importance of social distancing. He stressed taking special precautions during the new year celebration which is around the corner.
"One person can infect many. Precaution should be taken while visiting restaurants and densely populated areas," Dr Shahi added.
A recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, including in countries like China and the US.
BF.7 variant is believed to be the major factor behind the surge.
Meanwhile, the government on 29 December made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January, 2023.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya added that the passengers from China, 5 other places will have to upload negative Covid-19 report on air suvidha portal before travel.
The Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday also informed that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of Covid cases in mid of January.
In light of the surge in Covid in some countries, hospitals across India conducted mock drills for Covid. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate Covid preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.
