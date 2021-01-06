OPEN APP
News >India >'We understand farmers' situation' : SC adjourns hearing on agri laws to 11 Jan
'We understand farmers' situation' : SC adjourns hearing on agri laws to 11 Jan

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 02:42 PM IST ANI

  • Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation is in full swing and the central government is making an effort to resolve the deadlock over its farm laws
  • Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is ensuring that the agenda on reforms should continue

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to January 11 the hearing of a petition seeking the quashing of the Centre's farm laws, noting that "we understand the farmers' situation".

The petitioner, a lawyer claimed that the Parliament doesn't have the power and authority to bring such laws.

Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation is in full swing and the central government is making an effort to resolve the deadlock over its farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is ensuring that the agenda on reforms should continue.

Ensuring that reforms to make the country and farmers self-reliant won't stop and policies are approved and carried forward for implementation after deliberations, the consultative committee is scheduled to meet on January 11.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

