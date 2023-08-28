We want assurance of quality of generic medicines, says IMA President2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:39 PM IST
In an interview, Indian Medical Association president Dr Sharad Agarwal raised concerns over the quality of generic medicines made in India.
NEW DELHI : Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Sharad Agarwal has raised concerns over the quality of generic medicine made in India. In an interview, he also raised concerns on restrictions placed on doctors attending medical conferences, saying educational conferences are only a discussion forum about advancements in medicine.