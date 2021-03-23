Subscribe
We want good relations with neighbours especially India: Pak Charge d' Affaires

We want good relations with neighbours especially India: Pak Charge d' Affaires

New Delhi: Charge d' Affaires for Pakistan High Commission Aftab Hasan Khan addresses a function on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day, at Pakistan High Commission, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_23_2021_000031B)
1 min read . 12:54 PM IST Staff Writer

After a gap of nearly two years, the top officials of India and Pakistan are holding a two-day meeting to discuss Indus water sharing between the two nations.

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday said his country wants good neighbourly relations especially with India and wants to solve all bilateral issues with negotiations through dialogues.

"I would like to emphasise that peace and stability in this region are essential for the development of all the countries. Pakistan would like to have good neighbourly relations with all its neighbours especially India for durable peace and stability, it is essential that we solve all bilateral issues with negotiations through dialogues," Khan told ANI here.

Meanwhile, after a gap of nearly two years, the top officials of India and Pakistan are holding a two-day meeting to discuss Indus water sharing between the two nations.

The annual dialogue is being held between Indus commissioners of the two countries. A seven-member Pakistani delegation led by the country's Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah arrived here on Monday.

The Indian delegation is being led by PK Saxena and he has been joined by his advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The treaty warrants the two sides to meet once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

