We want technology to be a key sector for True North: Prasad Thrikutam

MUMBAI: Homegrown private equity firm True North has appointed former Infosys veteran Prasad Thrikutam as an operating partner to help the firm foray into technology investments, a space it has stayed away from so far. Thrikutam, with over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, worked with Infosys between 1995 and 2014, holding many senior positions including head of Americas and global head of strategic sales. He was also the president and global head-applications and digital business at Dell Services from 2014 to 2017. In an interaction with Mint, Thrikutam spoke about True North’s plans for the technology sector.

Edited excerpts:

Did the pandemic accelerate True North’s plans for tech investments?

The pandemic has accelerated three years’ worth of transformation into, maybe three months. So, it's a tremendous opportunity for the industry overall, specifically for companies that have already built strong digital capabilities along with industry specialisation. And over the next 5-10 years, [to] create the next set of Infosys’s of the world. And we felt that the opportunity was absolutely right for us. True North is a patient investor that truly means to build businesses the right way for the long-term. The current need of the industry and True North’s style of investment match perfectly.





Also read: How schooling in rural India is plunging into darkness





So what are these sectors that you will be investing in?

Fundamentally, we looked at companies that have a differentiated story and have a focused approach to the market based on a specific service or vertical specialisation in say healthcare, BFSI, Hitech and manufacturing etc., those industries that are in the throes of major disruptions led by advances in cloud computing, wearables, 5G, EVs, AI etc. Mostly tier 2/3 companies with at least 30 to 40% real digital revenue. These are companies where you have a significant potential for growth and are on the path to transformation, but need capital and leadership to help them scale rapidly.

We are looking at companies offering Saas to specific vertical industries like healthcare or a horizontal process like digital marketing.

We are looking at ER&D companies on both the mechanical and semiconductor side. With mega trends like telehealth, EV/self-driving cars, industrial 4.0, this could be a huge growth opportunity.





Will you be focusing on buyouts in the tech space given that True North is known for its control deals?

In the tech [space] we are open to both, we believe the extent of control is based on the business needs of the company to realise full potential. Rather than putting an artificial constraint that it has to be a control deal. Certain transactions may start with a minority investment, but have a clear path to control over a period. Some transactions may remain minority. I believe PE industry returns will be expertise-led not financial acumen or check size based. For us our role has to be one based on value add to the founder/management. If the transaction is merely capital we tend to stay away.





Most of True North’s investments have gone into BFSI, consumer and healthcare sectors. How important is the IT/Technology sector in the overall scheme of things for the firm?

In the long run, over a three to five year period, we want to balance our portfolio; we want technology to be a key sector for True North. Technology is going to drive major transformation in every industry vertical, software is the business whether it’s healthcare, CPG or manufacturing. Technology will decide how successful companies are. It's beyond having a balanced portfolio, which is important in itself. The more we know about how technology is shaping and disrupting various industries the better our decisions of investing in them will be. It is a two way street—we want to build tech industry capabilities to influence our investments in other sectors and vice-versa. So, it's a bit of both in terms of building a balanced portfolio, as well as to really understand what technology is going to do to all other vertical businesses are focused on.





Given that True North has entered this space a little later than a lot of your competition, what is the differentiating factor that will make you win deals. For example, global PE firms are known to help firms with new global customer connections for their large portfolios?

Yes, it may be a disadvantage entering a sector late for the first couple of deals, after that it is a level-playing field; but the more significant point I believe is that the tech industry is at an inflection point, how the PE industry invests in the tech vertical needs a fresh approach, the future needs of the industry are very different from what the key success factor of the past were. In the past, cost take out and consolidation were the key levers for value creation; now it is a capability-led growth strategy that will succeed. We think our fresh approach to the industry fits the digital and new age companies much better. So, rather than be a disadvantage, the unique stage of the industry better fits True North’s approach of a strong vertical expertise led strategy.

I am convinced that the industry expertise, a long-term growth oriented investing philosophy and the reputation of True North being the most respected PE firm in India more than compensate for the disadvantage of not bringing customer contacts. There are a few unique things we bring to our partner companies—our vertical expertise and experience of building and transforming small companies to large global brands; our inhouse exec search expertise and the network access to leadership talent worldwide and our unique Global partner alliance (9 global PE firms with 15bn + AUM) make us unique to help in M&A and global reach.

True North’s philosophy is to invest in a few companies very selectively and nurture them with care—not to view each business as a ‘row’ in a financial spreadsheet. We just don't want to merely provide capital, be the alpha males on their boards, dictate terms and hound the management through endless reviews. Our approach is to let our deep expertise and conscious capital guide and inspire the management to build great companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via