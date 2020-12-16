We want technology to be a key sector for True North: Prasad Thrikutam

In the long run, over a three to five year period, we want to balance our portfolio; we want technology to be a key sector for True North. Technology is going to drive major transformation in every industry vertical, software is the business whether it’s healthcare, CPG or manufacturing. Technology will decide how successful companies are. It's beyond having a balanced portfolio, which is important in itself. The more we know about how technology is shaping and disrupting various industries the better our decisions of investing in them will be. It is a two way street—we want to build tech industry capabilities to influence our investments in other sectors and vice-versa. So, it's a bit of both in terms of building a balanced portfolio, as well as to really understand what technology is going to do to all other vertical businesses are focused on.