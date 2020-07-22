We want to lead next retail disruption, says Walmart Labs India head

We have a two-pronged approach to maintain business continuity. One is technology-led and the other is people-led. Our focus for the coming year is to power Walmart to lead the next retail disruption. For this, our key priorities will be to improve our ways of working, putting emphasis on the fundamentals and our guiding principles. Technology will play a huge role in establishing speed in our processes, enable innovation and sustain business value. And while we continue adopting the new normal, the wellbeing of our people remains our top priority.