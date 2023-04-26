'We want to save Indians stranded in Sudan': EAM Jaishankar2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Jaishankar had recently visited Panama after a trip to Guyana where he met with President Nito Cortizo and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has informed the Indian community in Panama that the government has initiated "Operation Kaveri" to safely evacuate its citizens who are stuck in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict.
