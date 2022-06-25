Shiv Sena sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said
In the wake of the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he had "suspected" the rebellion and revealed that Eknath Shinde who turned rebel, had raised the issue in front of him of the MLAs willing to go with the BJP. Adding further, Thackeray said that such a question "does not even arise."
Top updates on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra:
While addressing the Shiv Sena corporators, the Chief Minister said, "A few days ago when I suspected something like this, I called Eknath Shinde and told him to perform his duty of taking Shiv Sena forward, doing this isn't right. He told me that NCP-Congress were trying to finish us and MLAs want us to go with BJP. I told him to bring to me MLAs who want it."
"BJP, that defamed our party, my family, is the one you are talking about going with. Such a question doesn't even arise. If MLAs want to go there they can, all of them can. I won't. If someone wants to go - be it an MLA or someone else - come and tell us and then go," Thackeray added.
Uddhav Thackeray lauded allies Congress and NCP for their support and said that his "own people have backstabbed" him. "Congress and NCP are supporting us today, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi have supported us. But our own people have backstabbed us. We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious. Those people have backstabbed us today," he said.
The Shiv Sena sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said on Friday evening.
The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, said Sena MP Arvind Sawant. The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, he said.
After addressing the district chiefs of Shiv Sena on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee tomorrow at 1 pm. The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan in which the Chief Minister will join virtually.
Notably, the Chief Minister had vacated the official residence of the CM on Wednesday night and moved to his family residence 'Matoshree' along with his family. "I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.
