15 civilians killed, 43 injured in Pakistan’s ‘barbaric’ shelling in J&K's Poonch and Tangdhar after Operation Sindoor

At least 15 people were killed and 43 others injured in the cross-border artillery and mortar shelling from the Pakistani army along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

Soon after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early Wednesday, Pakistan’s “barbaric” shelling left a trail of destruction – damaged houses, broken shops, burnt vehicles, bloodstains and debris-littered streets.

“Artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since last night has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar. Caused the death of 15 innocent civilians and injured 43 others,” defence officials said.

Among the worst-hit border areas was Poonch district. Rajouri district in Jammu region, and Uri, Karnah and Tangdhar sectors in Kupwara district also witnessed the Pakistani shelling.

What survivors say Residents and officials described the indiscriminate shelling by Pakistani forces as “barbaric and cowardly”, according to the PTI report.

The shelling started around 2 AM in the entire border belt, leaving dozens of residential houses damaged, with their inhabitants running for cover after being woken up by the deafening sound of explosions.

The Pakistani forces used heavy artillery and mortars, targeting dozens of forward villages and densely populated civilian areas in Mankote, Mendhar, Thandi Kassi and Poonch city, a police officer said, according to a PTI report.

“Targeting unarmed civilians is not bravery. It was is a cowardly act by Pakistan,” the officer said, as per the report.

“It was like a war zone with the injured screaming for help and families forced to look for cover. The damage could be seen everywhere,” Mohd Zahid, a local resident, said as he thanked his luck for escaping the shelling.

Over 150 residents of Dhaki have shifted to the homes of their relatives after more than a dozen houses were damaged by the shelling.

“We were not expecting such a situation at the dead of the night. We were lucky to survive the shelling and, therefore, it was better to move to some safer place for the time being,” said Khurshid Ahmad, a resident of Dhaki.

“Pakistan is retaliating to India’s operation by targeting the civilian population. They missed the military targets and shelled us heavily overnight, killing our people and injuring many. The damage to our homes and property is massive,” said Sardar Navneet Singh from Mankote.

Videos circulating on social media showed the horror unfolding in the affected areas, drawing widespread outrage.

The ‘Operation Sindoor’ The officials said the Indian Army is responding to the shelling in a befitting manner, resulting in many casualties on the enemy side after several of their posts engaged in firing were destroyed, according to the report. Advertisement

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.