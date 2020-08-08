Subscribe
Home >News >India >We will abide by SC order on giving Sushant's death case to CBI: Anil Deshmukh
Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh

We will abide by SC order on giving Sushant's death case to CBI: Anil Deshmukh

1 min read . 05:22 PM IST ANI

  • Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmuk told that he will abide by the SC's decision that will come on August 11 after hearing
  • Thereafter, it will be decided if the case will be investigated by Mumbai Police or by the CBI

NAGPUR : Maharashtra government will abide by the Supreme Court's order in connection with the Mumbai Police investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday.

When asked whether the Mumbai Police will hand over the investigation in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or conduct a parallel probe, Deshmukh said, "We will abide by the Supreme Court Order."

"The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on August 11. We will see what the court orders and take further action accordingly. Currently, Mumbai Police is investigating the case very professionally," he told reporters here.

Notably, the CBI has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead in his at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

This comes as the apex court is slated to hear on August 11 a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking the transfer of the investigation in Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai claiming the former has no jurisdiction in the matter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

