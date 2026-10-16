‘We will act if…’: SC warns of intervention as Connaught Place traders claim ₹250 crore daily losses from CJP protests

The Supreme Court on Friday warned that it could intervene if frequent protests and security restrictions around Connaught Place affect businesses. The comment comes after traders claimed they have been incurring losses over ₹250 crore a day due to the protests.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a matter concerning the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) decision to close Central Park in Connaught Place for two days ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing the traders, told the court, "We are for the Kirana committee. There is loss of over ₹250 crore a day for the protest etc Connaught Place...And the NDMC has put out a notice last night. There is grave urgency."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the Supreme Court warn it could intervene over protests in Connaught Place? ⌵ The Court said it could use its constitutional powers if restrictions unlawfully affected businesses. It also acknowledged the hardship faced by small traders, hawkers and stall owners. 2 How much loss did Connaught Place traders claim from the CJP protests? ⌵ The traders’ representative told the Supreme Court that businesses were losing more than ₹250 crore a day because of the protests and related restrictions. 3 Why was Central Park in Connaught Place closed? ⌵ The NDMC announced that Central Park would be closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for “administrative reasons,” ahead of the CJP protest. 4 Does CJP say its protests are responsible for business disruption in Connaught Place? ⌵ No. CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke argued that peaceful demonstrations do not hurt businesses, while government-imposed restrictions, internet shutdowns and movement curbs can disrupt economic activity. 5 What competing interests did the Supreme Court identify in the Connaught Place protest case? ⌵ The Court noted the need to balance the right to protest, traders’ livelihoods and the maintenance of law and order.

He further argued that the restrictions imposed by the civic body were disproportionate and could hurt businesses during the upcoming festive season.

"There is grave urgency because Karva Chauth, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath are coming up," he said, urging the Court to list the matter.

Supreme Court flags traders' hardship CJI Surya Kant acknowledged the difficulties faced by small traders, hawkers and stall owners who depend on business for their livelihoods.

"Some actions may be needed. Some directions. We know that all small shopkeepers, hawkers and stall owners earn their livelihood during these days. And we know the hardship, difficulty and crisis faced by their entire families," the Chief Justice said.

Justice Bagchi, meanwhile, noted the competing concerns involved in the matter, including the right to protest, the livelihoods of traders and the need to maintain law and order.

"This is different. Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell moongfali (peanuts) someone wants to maintain law and order. All are there before us," the judge said.

Justice Bagchi indicated that the Court could exercise its constitutional powers if restrictions unlawfully affected businesses.

"If there is a lot of business, and if it becomes unlawful to your clients, we will exercise our powers under constitutional law," he said.

When Dehadrai reiterated his submissions, the Bench emphasised that it had the authority to act under public law and compensation principles.

"We told you, there is ample jurisdiction evolved by this Court under compensation and public law. We will act," the Court said.

What CJP said? Meanwhile, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke has argued that government-imposed restrictions, internet shutdowns and movement curbs—not peaceful demonstrations—disrupt economic activity.

Dipke, in a post on X, pointed out that peaceful protests do not hurt businesses, but government-imposed restrictions, internet shutdowns and curbs on citizens’ movement can disrupt economic activity and bring an entire city to a standstill.

Dipke's remarks come as security has been amped up in and around Connaught Place to maintain law and order ahead of a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest called by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke at Central Park on Friday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons".