‘We will be fine,' says Karnataka man who recovered from Omicron Covid variant

Five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the tally to eight

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A 34-year-old man, who was the third person to test positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karnataka, on Thursday said that he is absolutely fine now and reassured people that the new strain does not cause severe symptoms if all precautions are followed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 34-year-old man, who was the third person to test positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karnataka, on Thursday said that he is absolutely fine now and reassured people that the new strain does not cause severe symptoms if all precautions are followed.

“There is no reason to fear the Omicron variant. The symptoms are mild, and I have seen this in South Africa as well. There was no reason for any serious hospitalisation," said the man in a video after recovering from the Omicron variant. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“There is no reason to fear the Omicron variant. The symptoms are mild, and I have seen this in South Africa as well. There was no reason for any serious hospitalisation," said the man in a video after recovering from the Omicron variant. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"Even for me, there was no need for hospitalisation. If we are careful, wear masks and take the vaccination, we will be fine," he said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Even for me, there was no need for hospitalisation. If we are careful, wear masks and take the vaccination, we will be fine," he said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man said that he was sharing his experience as he was earlier infected with the Delta variant also during the second wave and had taken both doses of the vaccine.

The man said that he was sharing his experience as he was earlier infected with the Delta variant also during the second wave and had taken both doses of the vaccine.

"I had two doses of Covid vaccination. Despite this, I tested positive for the Omicron variant. I suffered much more when I was infected with Delta virus than the Omicron variant," he said.

"I had two doses of Covid vaccination. Despite this, I tested positive for the Omicron variant. I suffered much more when I was infected with Delta virus than the Omicron variant," he said.

The Bengaluru native returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa and was detected to be infected with the Omicron variant on 12 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bengaluru native returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa and was detected to be infected with the Omicron variant on 12 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I went to South Africa in the last week of November. I tested negative in RT-PCR tests at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru. But, on the third day of my isolation, itching in my throat and cough symptoms developed," he said.

“I went to South Africa in the last week of November. I tested negative in RT-PCR tests at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru. But, on the third day of my isolation, itching in my throat and cough symptoms developed," he said.

Further, he stated that he did not panic because he was equipped with adequate information and got admitted to the designated hospital. He was discharged on Tuesday, making him the first patient to recover from the Omicron variant in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, he stated that he did not panic because he was equipped with adequate information and got admitted to the designated hospital. He was discharged on Tuesday, making him the first patient to recover from the Omicron variant in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I isolated myself on arrival from South Africa and my family members did not catch the virus. Those who come from abroad should maintain distance and follow quarantine guidelines," he said.

“I isolated myself on arrival from South Africa and my family members did not catch the virus. Those who come from abroad should maintain distance and follow quarantine guidelines," he said.

"If symptoms crop up, without wasting time and negligence, they should get tested and inform health authorities. If this is done, we can prevent the infection from spreading to neighbours and people around," he added.

"If symptoms crop up, without wasting time and negligence, they should get tested and inform health authorities. If this is done, we can prevent the infection from spreading to neighbours and people around," he added.

As many as five primary contacts and 15 secondary contacts of the man were traced and found to be Covid-19 negative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as five primary contacts and 15 secondary contacts of the man were traced and found to be Covid-19 negative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, said state health minister K Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, said state health minister K Sudhakar.

The minister informed that three of the five infected persons had returned from foreign countries and two of them had returned from Delhi. The countries included UK, Nigeria and South Africa.

The minister informed that three of the five infected persons had returned from foreign countries and two of them had returned from Delhi. The countries included UK, Nigeria and South Africa.

With this, the tally of Omicron cases in the state has risen to eight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, the tally of Omicron cases in the state has risen to eight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}