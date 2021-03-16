Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi’s border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur with a demand that the Centre repeal three farm laws that were enacted in September 2020 and make a new law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The farmers fear the new laws would destroy their livelihoods and leave them at the mercy of corporations.
The government, which has held 11 rounds of formal talks with the protestors before the discusses broke down, maintains that the laws are pro-farmers.