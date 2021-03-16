OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'We will block Delhi-Noida border': Farmer leader Tikait

Amid the ongoing protests against the Centre's three agri laws, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday told reporters that they are sure to block the Delhi-Noida border.

"The committee is yet to decide the date," said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Tikait.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The concept has worked best in the US market and has been recently introduced in Asian equity markets through Singapore- and Hong Kong- based stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters

India's wealthy to allocate more to stocks over next 3 years: Hurun India Survey

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
The key sectors which recorded a healthy growth in exports include engineering, rice, gems and jewellery.

India's exports during March 1-14 up 17% at $14 billion

1 min read . 03:23 PM IST
**VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI03_16_2021_000059B)

Covid vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
After much debate, India has decided to consolidate 29 existing labour laws into four broad codes - on wages, social security, occupational safety, and industrial relations.

Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes

10 min read . 03:03 PM IST

Meanwhile, farmer unions had earlier announced that they are calling for 'Bharat bandh' on March 26 when their agitation against Centre's three farm laws completes 4 months.

On Monday, Tikait said the farmers' stir against the Centre's agri marketing laws would go on till December and future course of action would be decided then if the laws are not repealed.

Speaking at a rally in Sihora, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Tikait said the MSP mechanism was irrevocable and farmers would not sell their produce below it.

Several posters with his image were torn down at the rally venue last night, and Tikait reacted by saying such action would have not any bearing on the farmers or their protests.

He said ruling BJP leaders who want to join the farmers' protest are welcome, and added that a governor, though he did not name anyone, was among those who was supportive.

He asked farmers here to start large-scale protests on the lines of the one going on near Delhi.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi’s border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur with a demand that the Centre repeal three farm laws that were enacted in September 2020 and make a new law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers fear the new laws would destroy their livelihoods and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

The government, which has held 11 rounds of formal talks with the protestors before the discusses broke down, maintains that the laws are pro-farmers.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout