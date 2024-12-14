Protests erupted in Kolkata after two suspects in the RG Kar rape-murder case were granted bail. Doctors have alleged a government-police-CBI nexus to cover up the incident, while leading political parties alleged there was a ‘tacit understanding’ between the BJP and TMC.

Protests erupted in Kolkata on Saturday after two key suspects in the RG Kar rape-murder case were granted bail. Doctors in the city have also alleged a "nexus" between the Mamata Banerjee-led government, state police and the CBI to "cover up the whole incident". Several political parties allied with the TMC also launched protest rallies in various parts of the city on Saturday.

"We will fight for justice and it is our right," said the mother of the victim.

The parents of the deceased medico joined junior doctors for a protest march to protest the "delay in framing charges by the CBI" against all the "conspirators". in the rape and murder of the woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Sealdah court granted bail to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in the rape and murder case. The on-duty trainee doctor has been found raped and murdered within the hospital premises in early August — sparking pan-India outrage and agitations.