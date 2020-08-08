The parallel but differential rise of India and China near simultaneously as modern nation states who are also neighbours puts a major premium on trying to reach an equilibrium in bilateral ties, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

The minister, speaking at an event organised by the CII Industrial lobby group titled “India@75 Summit -- Mission 2022," said the achievement of an understanding or equilibrium was one of the big challenges that India faced. He was answering a question on if India and China could be friends some years down the line.

The comments come in the middle of a major chill in ties with tensions running high over Chinese intrusions into Indian territory.

“We are a neighbour of China, China is already the second largest economy in the world. We will one day be the third, you can argue when but we will be," Jaishankar said.

“We are demographically very unique countries, in the billion plus population category. We happen to be neighbours. The period of our difficulties were similar which really started at least vis a vis the Europeans around the same time frame. The period of our re-emergence in a strong way in international politics is also not that very far apart. We are seeing the parallel but differential rise of the two countries. But all of this is also happening at a time when we are neighbours at least as modern states we are neighbours," the minister said.

“To my mind, what it does is, it puts a huge premium on reaching some kind of equilibrium or understanding between the two because not just in my interest in equally in their interest," he said.

“And how to do that I think is one of the big challenges that we face," the minister said. “And I would argue that the world has a lot riding on this given our size and given our impact that would be the case," he said adding “Certainly it is something very central to our foreign policy calculations."

The comments came on a day India and China made another attempt to break the deadlock in talks to disengage troops along the India-China border in Ladakh. Saturday’s talks were mainly focussed on a pullback of troops from the Depsang plains, a person familiar with the matter said.

The talks at the level of major generals come a week after senior commander level talks ended in a seeming stalemate over the question of pull back of troops from two friction points in Ladakh, where the disengagement previously agreed to had slowed to a standstill after a few initial steps.

Saturday’s talks were taking place at Daulat Beg Oldie, the person cited above said. DBO as it’s popularly known, has the world’s highest airstrip, originally built during the 1962 war but abandoned until 2008, when the Indian Air Force revived it as one of its many Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) along the LAC, with the landing of an Antonov An-32.

