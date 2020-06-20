We will oppose LG's order to scrap home isolation: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the government will oppose the order by Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to scrap home isolation in the DDMA meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Sisodia said that the order is against the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical research and will cause chaos in the capital.

"Today Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is at 12 noon. We will oppose LG's order to scrap home isolation, and demand changing it. This order to terminate home isolation is against ICMR guidelines and it will create chaos in Delhi," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Lt. Governor Baijal had on Friday ordered a five day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic patients or those showing mild symptoms, following which they will be sent to their homes to isolate.

Delhi, one of the worst affected places in India, has seen number of Covid-19 patients increasing over the last few days and weeks and currently close to 50,000 patients are there in the state with close to 2,000 deaths.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via