Delhi pollution: The Supreme Court, on Thursday, allowed GRAP 4 measures to be relaxed to GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi. The court directed CAQM to ensure that any day when Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 350 or 400, then GRAP Stage 3 or Stage 4 should be immediately enforced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, the apex court announced it will continue to monitor GRAP. A bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, heard the matter.

Supreme Court raps Delhi government The SC also pulled up the Delhi government for not paying ₹8000 grant to the construction workers who have been affected by the curbs imposed under Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP 4) stage, to tackle the pollution in NCR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Why? When will you pay the balance amount? They are verified, that is why they were paid ₹2000? You want workers to starve? We are straightaway issuing contempt notice to you, this is not done. This is a welfare State," Justice Oka said, according to legal news agency Live Law.

The Supreme Court has further directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to ensure that the remaining payments are made within a day.

The Delhi government has been instructed to hold an immediate meeting with construction worker unions to facilitate their registration for receiving the subsistence allowance. Similar directions have been issued to other NCR states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi AQI On Thursday, Delhi's air quality improved, with the AQI settling in the 'moderate' category at 161, according to PTI. Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data, only six reported levels in the 'poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Post Diwali, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 'very severe,' 'severe,' 'very poor,' and 'poor,' levels causing residents to report breathing difficulties and various other health issues.

In response to the rising AQI, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures were implemented to combat air pollution. Stage IV of GRAP mandates a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and lower diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except for those involved in essential services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}