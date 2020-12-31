OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'We will probably have a very happy New Year': DCGI on Covid-19 vaccine
A medic demonstrates administration of Covaxin to a health worker during its trials in Assam’s Tezpur (PTI)
A medic demonstrates administration of Covaxin to a health worker during its trials in Assam’s Tezpur (PTI)

'We will probably have a very happy New Year': DCGI on Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 05:01 PM IST PTI

  • 'There has been no compromise on the safety or efficacy of the data,' says V.G. Somani at a webinar
  • An expert panel that met on Wednesday to consider emergency use authorisation applications by SII for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' will reconvene on 1 Jan to further deliberate on the matter

New Delhi: India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani hinted on Thursday.

Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have stood the test of time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India’s core sector output had contracted 2.5% in October. (Photo: Mint)

India's core sector contracts 2.6% in November

1 min read . 05:42 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd are among India’s large steelmakers seen interested in Essar Steel India Ltd, Bhushan Steel Ltd, and Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd—three steel companies currently in bankruptcy courts. Photo: Bloomberg

Eight core industries' output contracts 2.6% in November

1 min read . 05:32 PM IST
Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced a night curfew in the national capital on New Year's Eve

COVID-19 restrictions on New Year celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai: Section 144 to night curfew

3 min read . 05:24 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa rules out leadership change, asserts will complete term as CM

3 min read . 05:13 PM IST

He said vaccine candidates have got the funding and also talked about the efforts made by the Department of Biotechnology. "...and probably we will have a very happy New Year with something in hand. That's what I can hint at," Somani said.

The Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer have applied to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates and are awaiting approval.

Somani said the approval process was fast-tracked in view of the pandemic by quickly processing all applications, allowing parallel phase 1 and 2 trials without waiting for complete data.

"There has been no compromise on the safety or efficacy of the data. The only thing is that the regulator has accepted partial data," he said.

An expert panel in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that met on Wednesday to consider emergency use authorisation applications by SII for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' will reconvene on January 1 to further deliberate on the matter.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 on Wednesday deliberated and analysed the additional data and information submitted by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout