After surprising everyone with his ‘political somersault’, JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

This time, he joined hands with the BJP-led NDA after snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan, consisting of RJD and Congress. During the ceremony, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. In addition to this eight leaders took oath as ministers on Sunday.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM: Top 10 updates

-Alongside Nitish Kumar, eight leaders were sworn in as ministers on Sunday. BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers including JDU's Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav, BJP's Dr Prem Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, JDU's Shravan Kumar, Independent MLA from Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh took oath as ministers in the new Nitish Kumar-led government.

-The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, during the ceremony, the people were heard chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and slogans

-In response to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement “JDU will be finished in 2024", Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "We work for the development and progress of Bihar. We will keep doing the same, nothing else. Tejashwi was not doing anything. Now I am back where I was before (in NDA) and now there is no question of going anywhere."