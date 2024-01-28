After surprising everyone with his ‘political somersault’, JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Referring to his party's alliance with NDA, Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar said, “We will stay together. Eight leaders took oath as ministers today and the rest will be inducted soon. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This time, he joined hands with the BJP-led NDA after snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan, consisting of RJD and Congress. During the ceremony, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. In addition to this eight leaders took oath as ministers on Sunday.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM: Top 10 updates -Alongside Nitish Kumar, eight leaders were sworn in as ministers on Sunday. BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers including JDU's Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav, BJP's Dr Prem Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, JDU's Shravan Kumar, Independent MLA from Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh took oath as ministers in the new Nitish Kumar-led government.

-The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, during the ceremony, the people were heard chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and slogans {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-In response to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement “JDU will be finished in 2024", Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "We work for the development and progress of Bihar. We will keep doing the same, nothing else. Tejashwi was not doing anything. Now I am back where I was before (in NDA) and now there is no question of going anywhere."

-After the oath taking ceremony, newly appointed Deputy CM of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, said, "I am a worker of (BJP) party and whatever role will be given to me, I will work accordingly. I was a minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet earlier; party made me Chief Whip of opposition, so I worked against his government as well. Now, parties that are part of NDA will work together for Bihar." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-After Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him for joining NDA once again. In his social media post, PM Modi said that the NDA government will bring development into the state.

-Nitish Kumar's exit from the INDIA alliance has been seen as a major damage to the bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls. However, RJD leader and outgoing Bihar Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the alliance is strong.

-Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

-Soon after the Nitish Kumar-led JDU broke ties with Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Assam CHief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarm said that "dissolution" of the bloc was imminent as it had "no ideological basis".

-Calling Nitish Kumar as the ‘Sardar of Palturam’ political strategist and former JD(U) leader Prashant Kishore said all the politicians in Bihar are ‘palturam’. He even claimed that Nitish Kumar's party would not win more than 20 seats in the 2025 elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the present Bihar picture, there are two sides. On one hand, Nitish Kumar is the face, supported by the BJP. On the other, there is RJD and the other parties. The Bihar assembly election will not take place in this formation. Before the next Bihar election, there will be many dramatic developments in Bihar. Within six months after the Lok Sabha election, you will see those developments," PTI quoted Prashant Kishore.

