As government opens vaccination for all above 18 years from 1 May, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra hailed the decision. Taking to Twitter, the business honcho tweeted, "This will be the turning point in the battle with Covid. We will win..."

The decisions aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country.

This will be the turning point in the battle with Covid. We will win... https://t.co/H5R0Khcs0z — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 19, 2021

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1,

“This is a welcome move especially if it is backed by scaling up the production and allowing vaccine manufacturers to charge a reasonable amount. A judicious mix between welfare and reasonable profit for vaccine manufacturers will change the scenario. As such one thing is clear that the vaccination is working as hardly anyone who is vaccinated has had severe or life threatening Covid 19 infection. The earlier this happens the better. The liberalized vaccination drive along with herd immunity are our only saviours," said Dr Vispi Jokhi, CEO at Masina Hospital.

The Union Health Ministry said the important decisions for liberalising the vaccination drive including allowing all above 18 years of age to take the jabs were taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called the vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and urged doctors to encourage more patients to get the jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called a meeting with vaccine manufacturers today at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.





























Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.