OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'We will win' fight against Covid: Anand Mahindra on new covid vaccine strategy

As government opens vaccination for all above 18 years from 1 May, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra hailed the decision. Taking to Twitter, the business honcho tweeted, "This will be the turning point in the battle with Covid. We will win..."

The decisions aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1,

“This is a welcome move especially if it is backed by scaling up the production and allowing vaccine manufacturers to charge a reasonable amount. A judicious mix between welfare and reasonable profit for vaccine manufacturers will change the scenario. As such one thing is clear that the vaccination is working as hardly anyone who is vaccinated has had severe or life threatening Covid 19 infection. The earlier this happens the better. The liberalized vaccination drive along with herd immunity are our only saviours," said Dr Vispi Jokhi, CEO at Masina Hospital.

The Union Health Ministry said the important decisions for liberalising the vaccination drive including allowing all above 18 years of age to take the jabs were taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called the vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and urged doctors to encourage more patients to get the jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called a meeting with vaccine manufacturers today at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mumbai airport: Terminal 1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal 2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.Premium Premium

Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? Terminal change for GoAir, others from tomorrow

1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
Gujarat has so far recorded 4,15,972 coronavirus positive cases and 5,494 fatalities, as per the state health department.Premium Premium

Over 30 bank employees died in 2nd covid wave in Gujarat, claims union

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Migrant workers stand on top of an overcrowded bus in Ghaziabad to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of covid.Premium Premium

Coronavirus update: Daily cases dip but India sees highest-ever deaths in a day

1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
People stand in queue to register for coronavirus tests, at district hospital in sector 30 in Noida, Premium Premium

Covid-19: Noida extends night curfew; SOPs for residential societies

2 min read . 09:25 AM IST








Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout